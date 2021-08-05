Tuolumne County Seeks Opinions About Industrial Hemp

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are looking into developing an ordinance that could allow for commercial hemp cultivation.

The county notes that hemp can be used in a variety of products like CBD oil, paper, fabric, food and textiles. It is from the plant species Cannabis sativa.

The Tuolumne County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, along with the Community Development Department, will hold a virtual town hall on the topic. It will be Tuesday, August 10, from 6-7:30pm. There is also a county survey that asks for the community’s opinions about industrial hemp. You can find it by clicking here.

Login information about Tuesday’s 6pm meeting can be found below:

Zoom Meeting ID: 210 551 7445

Passcode: IndHemp