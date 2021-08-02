Sonora Will Vote On Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council vote on passing a new ordinance that would place restrictions on AirBNB type rentals in the city limits.

The city stopped processing new Transient Use Permit applications in April after city council members were concerned that short-term rentals were squeezing out the availability of long-term rentals for local residents. 46 different short-term rental properties have been listed in the city over the past year.

If passed, the new ordinance would limit short-term rentals to primary residences, limit un-hosted short-term rentals (when the homeowner is not staying at the home) to 120 days per year, prohibit short-term rentals for special events (like weddings or commercial functions), and require short-term rentals to provide onsite parking. The owner would also need to conform with fire safety requirements and have trash collection. More details about the proposal can be found here.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.