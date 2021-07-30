Mostly Clear
SAF Grants Over $100,000 To COVID Impacted Organizations

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Area Foundation Office

Sonora, CA – Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) awarded  $152,000 in grants to local organizations with most reporting a loss in funding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first four in the list provided by SAF below noted a reduced ability to do fundraising activities due to COVID. Their grant monies are coming out of the Community Recovery Fund at SAF.

  • Teen Challenge/Faith Home Network:  $75,000 to support short term care at their Jamestown residential facility
  • Friends of the Animal Community:  $25,000 to support emergency medical veterinarian  payment program
  • Smile Keepers:  $25,000 to support dental exams for K-12 students in Tuolumne County
  • Tuolumne County Youth Football:  $20,000 to support scholarships for program participants
  • TUOLUMNE HERITAGE PUBLICATIONS:  $7,000 to support publication of Carlo DeFerrari’s history of Sonora

As of July 8th, more than $450,000 has been granted from that fund to assist local organizations in their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants and others were made available by the support of the Mother Lode Food Project, the California Wellness Foundation, SAF donors, and the community.

