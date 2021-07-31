Leaders Discuss Twain Harte Projects And Challenges

Twain Harte, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the community of Twain Harte.

The guests will be Twain Harte Community Services District General Manager Tom Trott and District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

Trott will speak about a $3.75-milion stormwater grant received by the district and the projects it will help fund. He will also provide an update on the development of the planned Twain Harte Meadows Park. In addition, he will talk about challenges facing the town related to things like water and fire.

Supervisor Kirk will talk about the economy in Twain Harte, road projects, fire insurance, reopening the library and pool, concerns he is hearing related to an increase in AirBNB rentals, and his desire to have more law enforcement available.