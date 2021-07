Fire in Sonora near Greenley Road View Photo

Sonora, CA — Ground and all Columbia aircraft are working a vegetation fire in the 20200 block of Lyons Bald Mountain Road, near Greenley Road in Sonora.

The CHP reports the fire is a quarter acre in size and burning in some grass on the side of the roadway. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.