35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 36 new COVID cases in the county since the report on Wednesday, split between 20 community cases and 15 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 118 active cases and a total of 4 cases are hospitalized.

The gender and age breakdown for the 20 community cases is 2 females and 4 males 0-17 years of age, 2 females 2 males age 18-29, 3 females age 30-39, 2 females and 2 males age 40-49, and 2 females and 1 male age 80-99. Two of the new cases were vaccinated with Moderna. In total out of 297 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported 24 have been break-through Covid infections; 13 Moderna, 4 Pfizer, 3 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others were partially vaccinated. A total of 21,805 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,411 are partially vaccinated.

The California department of corrections lists 62 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 67% of the 3,342 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and the associated staff of 1,176 is 39% fully vaccinated.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 30th, Public Health is holding a COVID vaccination clinic at the Public Health Department. J&J will be offered from 8:30 AM-12:30 PM and Pfizer 1st doses will be offered from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M. Appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health issued a statewide masking guidance yesterday which recommends universal masking indoors following the CDC’s update as reported here.

The regional overview of cases shows that Calaveras has 12 new cases, 21 active cases, and two hospitalizations. Mariposa had two new cases and one hospitalization. The Stanislaus report notes the vaccine information is having technical difficulties.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 7/27 58 29 1,958 39 Calaveras 7/29 21 12 2,307 58 Mariposa 7/29 15 1 498 7 Mono 7/29 18 6 1,065 5 Stanislaus 7/29 714 88 58,898 1,088 Tuolumne 7/29 118 35 4,495 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.