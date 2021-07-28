Cloudy
98.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vehicle Versus Trees Crash In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash in Sonora where a vehicle went off the roadway and flipped upside down, landing on its roof in some trees.

The collision happened on Longeway Road near Phoenix Lake Road and Belleview Elementary School. The CHP reports that the occupants are trapped inside the vehicle. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert