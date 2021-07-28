Vehicle Versus Trees Crash In Sonora

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash in Sonora where a vehicle went off the roadway and flipped upside down, landing on its roof in some trees.

The collision happened on Longeway Road near Phoenix Lake Road and Belleview Elementary School. The CHP reports that the occupants are trapped inside the vehicle. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.