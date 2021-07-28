Statewide Flex Alert Issued

Sacramento, CA — The state’s independent power grid operator is asking all Californians to reduce energy use later today.

A statewide flex alert is issued from 4-9pm. The grid operator cites higher than normal temperatures in many parts of the state. The goal is to prevent the need for rotating power outages.

The recommendations are to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, close shades, use a fan, and cool living spaces prior to the peak hours. Also, it is requested that all Californians turn off any electrical equipment not in use and enable power management settings on things like computers.

Temperatures in the lower elevations of the Sierra Foothills are expected to peak at around 100 degrees later today.