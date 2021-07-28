Governors Will Tour Tamarack Fire

Markleeville, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will tour the damage from the Tamarack Fire.

The fire was started by a lightning strike near Markleeville in Amador County on July 4. After it was monitored for several days by the US Forest Service, the fire exploded and eventually crossed over into Nevada. As of this morning, it is 68,393 acres and 59-percent contained. The Incident Command reports that the fire area received some much-needed rainfall yesterday which further helped slow the spread.

As of 7am this morning, Highways 4 and 89 are back open for vehicle traffic. The only remaining evacuation orders are for people living along the Highway 4 corridor from Hwy 89 to Ebbetts Pass and the Burnside Lake area.

1,505 firefighters are still assigned to the incident.