30 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

covid-19 trend Jul 27 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 30 new COVID cases in the county since the report on Monday, split between 28 community cases and 2 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 91 active cases. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko spoke about this expected spike in cases on Friday as detailed here.

Of the 28 new community cases, one was vaccinated with Moderna. Two of the new cases are hospitalized, both unvaccinated individuals A total of 6 cases are hospitalized. The gender and age breakdown for the 28 community cases is 4 females and 7 males 0-17 years of age, 3 females age 18-29, 1 female and 5 males 30-39, 3 females and 3 males 40-49, 1 female age 60-69, and 1 male age 70-79.

Yesterday Tuolumne County Public Health noted they are investigating two cases of possible re-infection and today they report four more (2 community, 2 SCC). They state “We would like to remind the public of the importance of vaccination, even for those who have previously had COVID.”

The California department of corrections lists 36 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 65% of the 3,328 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and the associated staff of 1,177 is 39% fully vaccinated.

The California Department of Public Health issued a new State Health Order yesterday in response to the continued rise in cases and hospitalizations. The order requires additional protective measures in 3 categories of healthcare settings, including congregate settings such as homeless shelters, care facilities, and correctional facilities. The Health Order can be viewed here.

The regional overview of cases shows that Calaveras has 4 new cases, 9 active cases, and another hospitalization for a total of two active hospitalizations. Mariposa had one new case with another hospitalization for a total of two active hospitalizations. On July 19 Stanislaus had a low of 9 ICU patients with confirmed with Covid-19 and 423 active cases up from a low of 151 active cases on July 12. Stanislaus had 22 ICU Coivd patients on Friday and 19 yesterday, there are also 44 confirmed non-ICU Stanislaus residents hospitalized. Stanislaus reports 699 active cases currently.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 7/23 45 28 1,929 39 Calaveras 7/27 9 4 2,287 58 Mariposa 7/27 15 1 495 7 Mono 7/27 12 3 1,057 5 Stanislaus 7/27 699 109 58,810 1,085 Tuolumne 7/27 91 30 4,425 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.