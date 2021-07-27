Clear
Motorcycle Crash On HWY 49

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA — The CHP is reporting a possible hit and run motorcycle crash on Highway 49 in Calaveras County.

First responders found the downed bike and rider off on the side of the highway, between Meecham Ranch and Cosgrave roads in the Angels Camp area. The CHP reports that the motorcycle may have been hit by a motorhome, but they have no description of that vehicle to release. The RV is reported to have gone southbound on the highway towards San Andreas. An ambulance has been called to the scene, there is no word on injuries.

