Concerns Voiced Over Resiliency Village Site

Sonora, CA — A community group with concerns about the location of the planned Resiliency Village in the Big Hill area has recently formed and held a couple of meetings.

One of the people organizing the effort, local resident and longtime business leader Steve Campbell, is interviewed as today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day. Campbell says fire safety is among the biggest concerns he and others have, specifically the distance to fire stations, limited-access roads, potential campfires and the possibility of cigarette smoking.

The group is also concerned about whether there will be background checks for those at the site and the far distance to services in Sonora.

He also questions whether the project proposal is consistent with the county’s zoning for the property. Campbell says that he and most of the others in the group respect and support what Resiliency Village is trying to achieve by helping people transition out of homelessness, but he feels the Big Hill location would put others at risk.

