Election Official Previews Upcoming Recall Vote

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Ballots for the gubernatorial recall election will hit mailboxes on August 16.

All registered voters in California will receive a ballot via the mail. To be counted, they must be filled out and returned by Election Day, Tuesday, September 14.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says people can also start voting in person, if they choose, on August 16. Initially, the only location to do so is the Election’s Office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

Additionally, on September 7, a vote center will open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. Three additional vote centers will open on September 11 at the Twain Harte Bible Church, Groveland Library and Jamestown Community Center. In-person voting will then take place at those locations through election day.

The recall question is the only issue on the ballot. Voters will be asked whether they want to recall Governor Gavin Newsom and will then flip the ballot over and choose their top replacement, regardless of whether they voted in favor or against the recall. 46 people have qualified for the candidate list.

The last gubernatorial recall election in California was in 2003 when Gray Davis was removed from office and Arnold Schwarzenegger was picked as his replacement.