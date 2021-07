Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA–PG&E subcontractors will be performing tree removal operations requiring full road closures that are detailed below.

-24248 Olo Win Trail – Tuesday, July 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-23865 Yellow Pine Road – Wednesday, July 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-16420 Creekside Drive – Thursday, July 29th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Detours will be in place and drivers are asked to use caution if they are in those areas