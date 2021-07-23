Highspeed Motorcycle Chase In Columbia Area

Columbia, CA – While working on an unrelated incident recently, a Sonora Unit CHP officer spotted a motorcycle driving erratically in the Columbia area and gave pursuit.

The rider of the 2002 Suzuki motorcycle with no license plate sped away from the patrol vehicle that had its siren and lights signaling him to pull over. The chase reached speeds of over 70 mph as the bike winded its way through the Columbia area on Parrotts Ferry Road.

Suddenly, say CHP officials, the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Steven Berrigan of Chico, turned westbound onto Gold Springs Drive. Unexpectedly, he slowed to about 5 to 10 mph and then attempted to make a U-turn. As Berrigan decreased the bike’s speed to around 5 to10 mph, he lost his balance. The motorcycle came crashing down onto its left side on the asphalt roadway.

CHP officers quickly arrested Berrigan without incident for felony evading and driving with a suspended license. His bail was set at $50,000.