UC Increasing Tuition Costs

By B.J. Hansen
University of California

Sacramento, CA — The cost to attend classes at any of the University of California campuses will go up in 2022.

The UC Board of regents yesterday approved a multiyear tuition increase plan by a vote of 17-5. It will raise the tuition price for incoming in-state undergraduate freshmen by $534 for the 2022-23 school year. It will bring the price to just over $13,000 per year.  It equates to a 2-percent increase. The price will stay flat for those students.

However, the annual cost will rise yearly during the following years, for new incoming freshmen, until 2025-26. The increase will range from 0.5-percent to 1.5 percent.  Board members in favor stated that the increase is needed to maintain quality education and to boost financial aid programs for lower-income applicants.

It is the first tuition increase since 2017. The UC has 10 campuses.

