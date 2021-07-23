Summerville High School View Photo

Get ready for a night of dinner and fun under the stars at Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne!

Ron Roberson, President of the Summerville Bears Quarterback Club, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The ‘Poker and Bingo Under the Stars’ fundraising event will take place on Saturday August 7th.

The evening begins with a catered dinner and drinks that are included in the ticket price.

Following dinner, people will split up into to different groups under different tents. One group will participate in a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament. The other group will play thirty games of bingo. The poker and bingo tournaments start at 6 PM.

The top 3 poker winners will split a $3,000 purse! Poker tickets are $125, which includes the dinner at 5 PM.

There will be thirty separate prizes for Bingo winners. Bingo tickets are $45, which includes the dinner at 5 PM.

Please contact a QB Club member or send an email us at bearfootballqbclub@gmail.com for tickets. You can also call Roberson at 209-743-0021.

This event replaces the Annual Westside Tribute Band Brew Fest, which Roberson said should return next year.

This Poker and Bingo Under The Stars fundraiser is presented by the Bears Quarterback Club and sponsored by Sindelar Plumbing and Sindelar Tree Service. All of the proceeds will go to athletics and sponsorships at Summerville High School. The club is a 501(c)3. If you are interested in sponsoring a table, please contact Ron at bearfootballqbclub@gmail.com.

