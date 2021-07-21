Three Recognized For Life Saving Actions

Deputy Keller, Deputy Richards and Nurse Pesce are recognized by Sheriff Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley honored three officials who saved the life of an inmate at the new county jail who was found making a gasping noise and unable to breathe. They administered CPR and other life-saving measures.

You can read a report detailing the incident, by clicking here.

Pooley says, “For their exceptional and heroic acts during an emergency, wherein their actions saved the life of an inmate, Deputy (Shawn) Keller, Deputy (Jared) Richards and Nurse (Monique) Pesce are hereby presented the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award.”

The special recognition was delivered at yesterday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.