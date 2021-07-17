Fire Weather Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada, the Stanislaus National Forest, the Mother Lode, the Central Sierra Nevada foothills and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms.

Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will bring the potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms with cloud to ground lightning and little rainfall, across portions of central and northern California from Sunday through Monday.

The thunderstorms would most likely develop over the Sierra Nevada, although isolated thunderstorms may also develop in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley. The best chance for thunderstorms will be on Monday.

Gusty and erratic winds are possible near any thunderstorms, with gusts around 40 mph.

Given the critically dry fuels, any lightning strikes may result in high probability of ignition. A rapid spread of fire is possible depending on the terrain and local wind conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor myMotherLode.com for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.