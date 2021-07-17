Tamarack Fire In Alpine County Jumps In Size

Alpine County, CA — Some evacuations have been called for in Alpine County due to a wildfire.

The Tamarack Fire ignited on July 4 near Markleeville in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. After remaining small for several weeks, it jumped to 500 acres by this afternoon, and is now up to 1,600 acres this evening. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reports that evacuations have been ordered for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort. The Forest Service earlier indicated that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Officials are increasing the suppression attack. Two helicopters, a VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker), some single engine air tankers and air attack have been on scene today.

Highway 89 is closed from Highway 4 to Turtle Rock.