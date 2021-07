Power Outage in Tuolumne View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The lights are out for 56 PG&E customers in Tuolumne.

The electricity went out this morning just before eight in the vicinity of Tuolumne Road and Carter Street. The utility details that a crew is on-site making repairs to equipment that is blamed for the outage loss. No details regarding the type of equipment or the exact problem have been given by the company. The estimated repair time is sometime in the one o’clock hour.