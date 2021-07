Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Department of Public Works has announced that utility work will require the full road closure of Union Hill Road. This work will be taking place starting Monday, July 19th, and continue through Friday, July 23rd with the work taking place in the hours of 7:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. Detours will be in place and the public is reminded to use caution in that area