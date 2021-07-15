Supervisors Seek Guidance In Use Of COVID-19 Funds

Board of Supervisors (left to right) Dist. 5 Jaron Brandon, Dist. 1 David Goldemberg, Dist. 2 Ryan Campbell, Dist. 3 Anaiah Kirk and Dist. 4 Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA– On March 11th, 2021 President Biden signed into law a nearly 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan ACt of 2021(ARPA). On May 19th, 2021 Tuolumne County received its first piece of ARPA funding in the amount of nearly $5.3 million. The second allocation of the same amount will be received by May of 2022.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is asking the community for input on how the total amount of $10.6 million should be spent. All the funding must be utilized by December 31st, 2024. The funds can be used for the following reasons.

-Respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits

-Provide general governmental services by replacing lost revenue

-Provide premium pay to individuals performing essential work during the public health emergency

-Expand water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

Members of the public are encouraged to attend a special meeting on July 22nd at 4 pm in person or virtually, and offer comments as the Supervisors consider how to spend this funding. The meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 2 S. Green Street, Sonora. You can also participate in this meeting via phone call by calling 209-533-6581 and waiting in a queue for verbal public comment.

Additionally, you can email your thoughts to the Supervisors directly at bosm@co.tuolumne.ca.us or by calling 209-533-5521

For more information about ARPA, please visit its official website located here.