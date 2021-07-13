Columbia College Students Welcomed Back To School With Several Incentives

Columbia College logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — Columbia College students have plenty of new incentives to hit the classroom for the fall semester.

College administrators detail that all services will be face-to-face, many classes will be in person and there are unprecedented new offers for financial aid, scholarships and extra support in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our services and many more of our classes will be face-to-face on campus this fall,” said Interim President G.H. Javaheripour. “That’s a huge step forward as we come through COVID restrictions.”

More than $1 million in new financial aid through COVID relief over the next year and more than $200,000 in new scholarship support through the Columbia College Foundation are being offered to students, which could mean hundreds to thousands of extra dollars each semester.

“We’ve never had this amount of assistance available before,” said Financial Aid Director Marnie Shively. “These financial aid and scholarship programs will give students a significant jump-start, and we want as many students as possible to take advantage of this new support.”

College officials instruct that expanded financial aid will be available to students who fill out a 2021-22 Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act application (for undocumented students) and meet registration requirements for the Fall and Spring Semesters. They add that students may be eligible for state and federal emergency grants in addition to standard financial aid. For information call (209) 588-5105 or (209) 588-5272.

Additionally, the Columbia College Foundation is offering new awards to help students attend full-time this fall that are provided below:

A $300-per-student “welcome bonus” for hundreds of new and returning students covered by its Columbia College Promise Program for local students who completed high school in 2020 or 2021.

20 “CCC Finish Line” scholarships, at $2,500 per semester, for continuing students who are at least halfway to graduating and can attend fulltime.

CCC Finish Line emergency grants available for students who need extra assistance in the coming school year.

“We know it’s been so hard for students during the pandemic,” said Foundation President Jeff Warren. “We are grateful for these extra resources to encourage them to stay on track.

Of note, new students are also invited to attend a Claim Jumper Day or orientation day from noon to 3 p.m. on either July 22 or August 11. To register call 209.588.5109 or send an email to claimjumpers@yosemite.edu.