As Heatwave Lingers Tuolumne County Keeps Cooling Facilities Open

Sonora, CA – The triple-digit temps are not letting up prompting Tuolumne County emergency services and health officials to keep heat relief facilities open today.

County officials relay that they have worked with county facilities and other local partners to provide these places for the public to cool off.

Sonora:

Tuolumne County Main Library located at 480 Greenley Road Sonora CA 95370 will be open normal hours today 10-4 pm.

Jamestown:

Jamestown Community Hall located at 18250 Main Street Jamestown, CA will be open today from 1-5 pm and staffed by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service Unit. Contact Tuolumne Transit if you need a ride to this site 209-532-0404. •

Twain Harte:

Twain Harte Community Services District will have the Legion Hall facility open at 18775 Manzanita Dr. Friday Monday 12-6 pm. Thank you to Twain Harte CSD, Twain Harte Fire and Twain Harte CERT volunteers.

* A reminder, to follow state COVID guidelines asks are required at these locations.

The two county departments relay that they are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates on additional facilities or extended hours should they be needed.