Construction To Slow Traffic In West Point In More Ways Than One

Similar flat-top hump to be used in the construction project View Photo

West Point, CA – Motorists can expect road closures and minor delays as construction on Bald Mountain Road in West Point aims to slow motorists down.

Crews will be installing street signs, roadway markings and three-speed tables, or flat-topped speed humps. Calaveras County road officials detail that they will be placed at midblock intervals and “designed to slow motorists down by raising the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce traffic speed.” They added that, unlike a speed bump, the flat-top design allows cars to maintain slightly higher speeds of around 20-25 mph.

The project begins Monday, July 12, and running through Friday, July 16th on Bald Mountain Road, between 429 Bald Mountain and John Eaph Road. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County road officials provided this tentative schedule:

Day 1/July 12 — Minor Traffic Delays

Day 2/July 13 — Full Road Closure between 429 Bald Mt. Road and John Eaph Road from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Day 3/July 14 — Full Road Closure between 429 Bald Mt. Road and John Eaph Road from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Day 4/July 15 — Minor Traffic Delays

Day 5/July 16 — Minor Traffic Delays

A detour from Winton Road to Bummerville road must be used by all travelers during the two days of the full road closure. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel. Questions regarding the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.