Drivers Identified In Head-On Crash On Tuolumne Road

Jaws of Life being used to free driver in head-on crash on Tuolumne Road in East Sonora 7-5-21 View Photos

East Sonora, CA – New information on a head-on collision in East Sonora on Monday where one of the drivers had to be extricated from the wreckage.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Tuolumne Road near the Mono Way intersection, as reported here. The CHP reports that 84-year-old Helen Smothers of Columbia driving her 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup northbound on Tuolumne Road turned to the left into the path of a Nissan Versailles. The driver of that car was 75-year-old Carol Walker from Jamestown. Pictures in the image box show Tuolumne County Fire Dept. responders using the Jaws of Life to free Walker from her vehicle.

The wreckage blocked the turn lane from Mono Way eastbound onto Tuolumne Road southbound for about an hour with officers directing traffic. Both drivers were transported to Adventist Health Sonora via ambulance for treatment. Luckily, the CHP reports their injuries turned out to be minor. They add that alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crash.