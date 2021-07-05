Clear
Update: Head-On Crash On Tuolumne Road

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:33am: First responders are assisting those injured in the head-on crash on Tuolumne Road near Mono Way. Cleanup is likely to continue until around noon. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Original story posted at 11:28am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a pickup truck and sedan have collided on Tuolumne Road near the Mono Way intersection.

An ambulance is responding to the scene to help two patients. Travel with caution in that area and be prepared for a traffic delay. The crash occurred at around 11:15am.

Tuolumne Road near Mono Way

Tuolumne Road near Mono Way 37.974135, -120.345345 (Directions)

