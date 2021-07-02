Clear
Update: Fire In Jamestown Threatens Structures

By B.J. Hansen
Fire on Preston Lane

Fire on Preston Lane

Updat at 11:04am: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has not ordered any evacuations due to the fire on Preston Lane. Crews remain on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Original story posted at 10:52am: Jamestown, CA — There is an 1-2 acre vegetation fire threatening structures near the Jamestown Terrace Apartments in the 10300 block of Preston Lane.

Be prepared for activity. Heavy smoke is visible. You will want to avoid the area. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

  Fire Alert