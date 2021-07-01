Attempted Robbery Of Kids At Murphys Park

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Murphys, CA – Parents sprang into action after their kids, ages ranging from 10-12 years old, told them they were harassed by a man with a knife at a Calaveras County park.

Horrified the parents called 911 and deputies raced to Murphys Community Park in Murphys yesterday (Wednesday) around 4:15 p.m. While interviewing witnesses, deputies learned a male suspect allegedly walked up the group of children, pulled a knife from his pocket, and demanded money. The kids told the man they had no money and walked away unharmed.

Deputies began to comb the park looking for the suspect that the children had described. They soon found a man that matched that description, 22-year-old Steven Mathew Pitsford of West Point. He was standing near the park’s gazebo and was taken into custody without incident, according to sheriff’s officials.

Pitsford faces felony charges of attempted robbery, willful cruelty to a child that could result in possible injury or death, and a misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant in the county for battery.