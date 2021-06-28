Fire Led To Evacuations In CAL Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Region

Fire in El Dorado View Photo

El Dorado, CA — There was a fire that prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend in the CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit.

It ignited during the one o’clock hour on Saturday afternoon along Kingvale Road and Wildcrest Road in El Dorado. The fire burned 11 acres and destroyed three outbuildings. Two additional structures also reported some minor to moderate damage. The fire was slowed by Saturday evening and evacuation orders were lifted by Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Around 20 firefighters, including an engine and hand crew, are working to fully mop up the incident.