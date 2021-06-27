Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada

Smoke in Yosemite area View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds.

With any thunderstorm that develops, the winds will be gusty and erratic. Outflow winds of fifty mph or stronger are possible.

The thunderstorms are expected to produce cloud to ground lightning. There would likely be little or no rainfall. Combined with the dry fuel conditions, any lightning strikes have the potential to ignite wildfires.

The areas affected under this Watch includes Yosemite National Park, Kings River, Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park, Sequoia National Forest and the Sierra National Forest.

Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.