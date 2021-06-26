Repair Work On Major Angels Camp Thoroughfare To Impact Traffic

Traffic delays in Angels Camp in Calaveras County View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Pavement crack sealing along a main thoroughfare of Angels Camp in Calaveras County will create major delays and result in no parking areas next week.

Caltrans crews will be doing pavement crack sealing along Highway 49/ Main Street from Vallecito Road To Copello Drive, a span from one end of the city to the other. One-way traffic controls will be in place, which could produce up to 15 – 20-minute delays for travelers. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible.

Caltrans has taken steps to try to lessen the impact on travelers and local businesses by doing the repairs overnight. The project gets underway on Sunday, June 27, and runs through Wednesday, June 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The work is expected to be finished at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

Caltrans warns that residents should expect to hear noise coming from the worksite. Additionally, parking will not be allowed along the highway from Vallecito Road at the Angels Creek Bridge to Pine Street during those work hours on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29.