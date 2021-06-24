Victim Identified In Fatal HWY 49 Crash in Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A San Andreas man involved in a fatal crash on Highway 49 has been identified.

The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports the deceased is 61-year-old Robert Marshal Dragomanovich. As earlier reported here, the collision happened on Monday morning when his 1989 Isuzu pickup traveled onto the shoulder of the southbound lane and hit a dirt embankment. The force of the impact caused the truck to flip over and land on its roof. It remains unclear what caused the truck to go off the roadway.

Dragomanovich was taken by ambulance to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment but died a short time later suffering from major injuries.