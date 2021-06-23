Caltrans Awards Money For Calaveras And Mariposa Projects

2015 Butte Fire Visible From Glencoe View Photo

Sacramento, CA — $194,000 is coming to Calaveras County to create an evacuation and preparedness plan.

The Caltrans funding will help Calaveras identify its infrastructure of most concern related to wildfires or extreme weather events. It will also look at communities that would face the most challenges evacuating in the event of an emergency. Officials will gather information from local stakeholders, and then develop a strategic plan moving forward.

It is part of $34-million in state grants just announced by Caltrans to improve transportation flow and develop more sustainable communities.

Mariposa County is also receiving money, $460,000, to help further plan for its Mariposa Creek Parkway Project. The county-owned land between the Mariposa County Jail and Fournier Road will eventually feature complete-streets, recreational opportunities and help pave the way for new economic development and housing in that area. The project is part of Mariposa County’s strategic plan. Caltrans reports the funding will help the county work with various stakeholders to “articulate a vision for a sustainable neighborhood along the Mariposa Creek Parkway.”