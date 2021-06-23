Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Will Take Place This Weekend

Tuolumne Lumber jubilee View Photo

The multi-day Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns to Tuolumne City this year, from Friday June 25th through Sunday June 27th.

Aaron Rasmussen, the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Board President, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 is in charge of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. Rasmussen is the Chairman.

Most of the regular events will return to Westside Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne, including a Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, a Saturday morning street parade, food and merchandise vendors, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling, tug-of-war and more.

This year marks the 72nd year of the community celebration. The Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee is a family friendly event.

The events will begin on Friday with the Queen candidate speeches at noon. The vendors will also open for business. The Queen Coronation will take place at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM, the Rusty Rockers will perform.

On Saturday the popular parade will begin at 10 AM. According to Rasmussen, this will be one of the largest parades for the Lumber Jubilee in a long time.

“We have over fifty entries this year”, said Rasmussen. “For a town our size, that is huge.”

The parade always draws a big crowd downtown.

At 11 AM will also be arm wrestling and women’s and children’s events. At 6 PM, there will be a concert by the band, Burn Permit.

On Sunday at 8 AM, there will be a community Baptist Church service. Logging event sign-ups and practice will begin at 9:30 AM. Vendors open at 10 AM. At 11 AM the logging events will start and the weekend concludes at 5 PM with the only cleated tug-of-war left in the world. According to Rassmussen, “I’ve researched this and I can’t find anyone else doing this anymore.”

For any questions and for more information, call Rasmussen at 209-206-6768.

