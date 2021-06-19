More Riders To Be Allowed On Yarts

YARTS bus tests travels on roundabout in Yosemite View Photo

Sonora, CA – More seats are now available for those wanting to take the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System or Yarts buses to Yosemite.

YARTS Board of Directors this week lifted the capacity restrictions on its buses that were enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The buses had been limited to about half of their seats being filled so passengers could keep socially distanced from each other and the driver. Prompting the board’s decision was the state ending most social distancing requirements.

“We are pleased to offer additional accommodations to travelers into Yosemite National Park during peak travel season,” said Christine Chavez, Transit Manager. “YARTS will be able to more effectively achieve its mission of reducing private vehicles into the Park by welcoming more folks on board our buses.”

Full capacity is up to 49 passengers on a coach bus. The YARTS service runs to the park from the six surrounding counties of Merced, Mariposa, Mono, Tuolumne, Madera, and Fresno. The routes are along highways 140, 395, 120, and 41, respectively. Full summer service schedules are currently in effect.

Face masks are still required by riders through September per requirements by the Federal Transit Administration. Click here or call (877) 989-2787 for more information.