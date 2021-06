Sonora, CA — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Sonora.

The flames broke out in a home in the 11500 block of Racetrack Road near Snell Road and Dragoon Circle. When firefighters arrived half the house was engulfed in flames. CAL Fire reports all residents made it out for the home, but two dogs are trapped inside. There is plenty of activity in the area, so the public should avoid the area.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

