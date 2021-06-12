Caught On Camera Burglar Came Clean On Sonora Car Wash Break-in

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – Security camera footage washed up a burglar’s attempt to rob a Sonora business.

Sonora Police dispatch got a call early Wednesday morning with the caller reporting that they were watching a man trying to break into a vending machine at the Corner Car Wash located in the 800 block of Mono Way. They also detailed that the subject was using a tool on the lock and provided a description of the suspect.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they located a 34-year-old David Schrimp from San Diego who matched the description walking away from the business. He was detained and questioned.

Officers then inspected the machine and discovered damage to the two locks on its front. Additionally, the center of the locks, where the keyhole is, appeared to have been forced into the body of the locking mechanism with some type of device, relay police. Also, there was damage to the center-keyed padlock that secured the front of the car wash selector panel.

Officers subsequently searched Schrimp’s backpack turning up burglary tools. Schrimp was arrested for attempted theft, vandalism and possessing burglary tools. He was placed on a $15,000 bail.