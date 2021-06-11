Sunny
Hazardous Fuels Burn Getting Underway In San Andreas

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Burning In San Andreas

Burning In San Andreas

San Andreas, CA — Smoke will be visible throughout today in San Andreas.

CAL Fire and the San Andreas Fire Protection District are burning hazardous fuels near the intersection of Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road. 14 acres of grass and oak woodland are being ignited within the San Andreas Recreation and Park District ballfields.

The burn got underway this morning during the nine o’clock hour and it should last 6-8 hours. You may notice smoke near Highway 49, Mountain Ranch Road and the Calaveras Government Center

