Pay Raise For California Lawmakers

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Come December, California state elected officials will receive a salary increase of 4.2-percent.

It was approved yesterday by the California Citizens Compensation Commission. For example, Governor Gavin Newsom will receive raise of $8,809, bringing his annual pay to $218,556. Lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate will receive an extra $4,824, increasing their salaries to $119,701.

The four-member commission appointed by the Governor also gave out raises between 2013-2019. No raises were approved last year because at the time the budget deficit was projected to be $54-billion. California now has a $76-billion surplus.