$929-Million Restored For California’s Bullet Train

Sacramento, CA — California will receive money for its high-speed rail project that was pulled by the Trump Administration.

The US Transportation Department announced last night it is restoring nearly $1-billion.

The money was initially allocated by the Obama Administration but then pulled by the Trump Administration in 2019 after the funding had yet to be tapped for the financially stressed project.

California voters approved $10-billion in initial bonds for high-speed rail in 2008. The plan was to run the train between San Francisco and Los Angeles, but after years of delays and cost overruns, the latest plan only connects the train between Merced and Bakersfield. That stretch is anticipated to be completed by 2029. The original plan was supposed to be completed by 2020.

Governor Newsom has released a statement, “Restoring nearly $929 million in grant funding back to California’s High-Speed Rail project will continue to spur job creation, advance the project and move the state one step closer to getting trains running in California as soon as possible.”