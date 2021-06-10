Paving Planned In Jamestown Next Week

Road work signs View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has hired a company to do paving work on various streets in Jamestown as part of an effort to finalize repairs in those areas.

The company United Pavement Maintenance, Inc. will be doing the work along 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Wild Oak Drive, Petticoat Junction, Main Street and Campo Seco Road.

The work will start on Monday, June 14, and wrap up on Friday, June 18. Periodic traffic controls will be in place on those streets, and delays may be up to 10 minutes. Be prepared for activity in those areas.