Yosemite Looking To Increase Camping Fees

Yosemite, CA — The price to camp in Yosemite National Park would go up under a plan released by the National Park Service.

Yosemite spokesperson Jamie Richards relays that 80-percent of campground fees collected in Yosemite are retained by the park and the additional revenue will support current and future maintenance and renovation projects.

Future projects include upgrades to the shower and restroom facilities at Camp 4 Campground, restoration of native plants at natural and cultural resource sites, rehabilitation of vault toilet facilities parkwide, and the replacement of signs throughout the park.

The proposed fee changes are listed below:

Camp 4 Campground 2020 fee: $6.00 per person | 2021 proposed fee: $10.00 per person

Family Sites in Reservation Campgrounds (this includes Upper, Lower, North Pines, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds) 2020 fee: $26.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $36.00 per site

(this includes Upper, Lower, North Pines, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds)

Family Site Campgrounds when First-Come, First-Served (this includes Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow during the Winter Season and White Wolf) 2020 fee: $18.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $26.00 per site

(this includes Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow during the Winter Season and White Wolf) Primitive, First-Come, First-Served Campgrounds (this includes Tamarack Flat, Yosemite Creek, and Porcupine Flat) 2020 fee: $12.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $20.00 per site

(this includes Tamarack Flat, Yosemite Creek, and Porcupine Flat) Group Campsites (30-person occupancy) 2020 fee: $50.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $75.00 per site

Stock Campsites (these sites are located at Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds) 2020 fee: $30.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $50.00 per site

Double Sites (12-person occupancy) 2020 fee: $36.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $60.00 per site

Backpacker Sites 2020 fee: $6.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $8.00 per site



Yosemite National Park is accepting public comments on the proposed fee increases through July 10, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to yose_cg_comments@nps.gov. These proposed fee increases are slated to take effect this October.