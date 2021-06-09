State Will Reassess Workplace Masking

Sacramento, CA — California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (CAL OSHA) will take another stab at approving new workplace masking rules.

We reported last week that the board had difficulty reaching consensus, and eventually voted 4-3 to only allow people to take off their masks in the workplace if everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. It is a slight reduction from the previous rule requiring virtually everyone to wear masks in workplace settings.

The state’s health officer has since sent a letter to the independent board reminding that California is planning to do away with virtually all masking and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people in social settings on June 15, indicating that the revised rule is still too restrictive.

The board has called for a special meeting tonight to discuss further options regarding workplace masking regulations. If a new plan is approved this evening, the state must allow five days before it takes effect.