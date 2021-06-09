Initial Results Show Voters Denying Measure V

Sonora, CA — The first round of results tabulated by the Tuolumne County Election’s Office shows the Measure V parcel tax losing big.

Today was the deadline to submit ballots for the special election. Anything postmarked by today has until Friday to arrive at the election’s office.

Shortly after 8pm this evening the Tuolumne County Election’s Office ran an initial 12,882 ballots it had received through the tabulation machine. The results were 32.07-percent in favor and 67.93-percent in opposition.

In order for the measure to be approved, it needs a supermajority in favor, or nearly 67-percent. Instead, it has a supermajority in opposition.

The proposal would have created an annual $150 parcel tax for improved properties and $75 for unimproved. The revenue would have gone to boost fire funding.

More ballots will be counted over the coming days, but the early results indicate it is very unlikely the measure will pass. No additional ballots will be counted this evening.