Twain Harte, CA– Twain Harte Community Services District will be performing emergency water line repair work on Wednesday, June 9th starting at 7:00 am. This will require the full road closure of Twain Harte Drive, from Marquis Drive to Woodwardia Road. The plan is to have this work completed and the road reopened by 6:00 pm. Detours will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution if they are in the area.

