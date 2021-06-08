Sunny
Update: Truck Accident Causes Fire Near San Andreas

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:45am: The small vegetation fire is extinguished on Highway 49 near Carol Kennedy Drive. Crews remain on scene of the rollover crash. Be prepared for continued activity.

Original story posted at 11:40am: San Andreas, CA — There is a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 49 near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area.

A truck has overturned into a field and it has started a small vegetation fire. An ambulance is responding to the scene along with air and ground fire fighting resources. Be prepared for activity in the area.

