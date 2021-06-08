Wanted Man Leads Officials On Tuolumne County Chase

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A Jamestown man led officials on an 11-mile chase on Monday evening through Tuolumne County.

At around 8pm the CHP issued on “Be On The Lookout” alert for 31-year-old Sean Foster who had an active warrant for his arrest. A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant soon spotted Foster driving an older Toyota pickup truck near Tuolumne Memorial Park. Foster took off and sped away from the Sergeant.

After an 11-mile chase, with multiple law enforcement officials including help from a CHP fixed plane, Foster ran from the truck in the area of Lime Kiln Road and Dusty Trail in Sonora. Foster escaped and is still being sought. No additional information has immediately been released.

Officials add that the truck he was driving had been stolen locally last month.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.