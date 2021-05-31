Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Health Officer and Disaster Preparedness

Sonora, CA–June kicks off with a Tuolumne Couty Board of Supervisors meeting that will be discussing a variety of topics. Approving an Amendment with Mariposa County for an Interim Health officer is on the agenda. Additionally, there will be a presentation on Tuolumne County’s Master Stewardship agreement with the Stanislaus National Forest on behalf of Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions.

With all signs pointing to a busy fire season, County Administrator Tracie Riggs will be giving a presentation on Disaster and Wilfire Preparedness resources in Tuolumne County.

Finally, budgetary matters will be discussed with an update on 2020/2021 budget and consideration of approving associated budgetary adjustments and some final direction on the budget.

The meeting takes place June 1st at 9 am and is open to the public with limited attendance and COVID-19 restrictions in place. The full agenda can be found here